Clubs Reject Coronavirus Testing

Real Valladolid, Osasuna and Eibar are among Spain’s top-flight clubs that have turned down coronavirus tests provided by La Liga, with some donating them to vulnerable groups with symptoms.

La Liga hired a private medical service to include 500 coronavirus tests before the government called a state of emergency in the country on Saturday.

“It’s true that La Liga put at our disposal the tests but we haven’t used them because of medical and social criteria,” Real Valladolid spokesman David Espinar said on Wednesday.

“None of our players have symptoms and we believe there are other groups that are less privileged and in more need. They are the ones that should have priority.”

Basque club Eibar have donated their test kits, which are in great demand, to the local health authorities. Osasuna have opted not to make use of their tests as members of their squad have yet to show any symptoms related to the coronavirus.

La Liga president Javier Tebas, meanwhile, has defended their decision to make available tests to all professional clubs in Spain.

Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales had branded La Liga “irresponsible and totally unpatriotic” for testing players for coronavirus, and added it showed “a lack of solidarity.”

“Unpatriotic? It’s not the time to talk about patriotism or who is more patriotic,” Tebas told reporters. “We’ve had the tests since last Thursday morning and we had already hired this private service. We all work for this competition.

“La Liga had the duty to hire this service. La Liga has cooperated and continues to cooperate with society and with many issues relating to the coronavirus. There are no first-class and second-class citizens.”