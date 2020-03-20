Ackah Quits Kotoko Role

Edmund Ackah, an outspoken football administrator, has laid down his tools as the Greater Accra representative for Asante Kotoko, DAILY GUIDE SPORTS has gathered.

Ackah has been pivotal in his capacity under the Kwame Kyei administration since August 2018.

He has cited personal reasons for his resignation, and explaining why he quit his role on Oyerepa FM, he responded in the affirmative, saying, “It’s true, I have resigned as Accra rep of Asante Kotoko, I can no longer be a member of this management, and it’s a personal reason.”

In the past, Ackah served in various capacities for Kotoko. He later handled a similar role for the local premier league side Medeama SC in 2012.