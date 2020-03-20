Medeama Unperturbed Despite Point Deduction

Medeama Sporting Club head trainer Samuel Boadu has stated clearly that the board room points deduction will in no way affect their title dream aspirations.

He believes his side will play above themselves to bounce back after they (Medeama) were deducted six points for allegedly fielding an unqualified player against Great Olympics last week.

The Mauves, who until the decision were leading the pack, were deducted six points by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA following a petition from Accra.

They now lie sixth on the log with 23 points.

Great Olympics petitioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for fielding an unqualified player (Nana Kofi Babil) and as a resulted awarded three points and three goals.

The said player per records was considered ineligible for the game, having accumulated three caution cards in previous games.

Responding to his side’s chances in the league, Coach Boadu told TV3 that “not at all. What I will say is that it’s also a motivation for us and will also help us to work extra hard. Now we have seen that we have lost some points and that doesn’t dampen our spirits because we are going to work extra had to regain our position.”

He added, “I believe that Medeama will be crowned the league champions this year. Our fans should calm their nerves down because per my calculations, Medeama stand the good chance of being crowned champions when the season ends this year.

“I have done my calculations and I have seen that when we deduct six points from our points, we will come to 24, and the one who’ll be at the top now is 28.”

“So even after the deduction it will be just four points difference between Medeama and the first place Aduana Stars. This is not a big deal because those teams will come to Tarkwa and we are going to score them and also work hard to win the away matches to compensate for the point deduction.”

The domestic league is currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum