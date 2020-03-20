Harvest Praise 2020 Put On Hold

Akesse Brempong

Harvest Ministry International (HMI) has canceled this year’s edition of the annual Harvest Praise Concert slated for April 10 in line with President Akufo-Addo’s directive on large gathering.

Harvest Ministry explained that the action had become necessary as a measure to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued and signed by Dr Gloria Folson, Chairperson of Harvest Praise 2020 Organizing Committee, they said, “We will like to assure our cherished patrons that a new date would be announced as soon as clearance is received from the designated authorities on the Ghana situation.”

It added that “refunds will be effected for all early birds and online tickets already purchased by our patrons. We apologies for any inconvenience caused and urge every Ghanaian to take care of their health and that of their families.”

The annual Harvest Praise programme have consistently been marked with series of musical performances including Harvest Gospel Choir’s albums and theatrical concerts that bless the young and old from all denominations and unites the body of Christ for a common divine purpose.

This year’s edition of the Harvest Praise concert dubbed, “Excel Edition”, had world acclaimed gospel music star, Don Moen as the headline act.

Other artistes billed to perform at the event were Akesse Brempong, Eugene Ziuta, Worship Angel, Worship Assasins and Harvest Gospel Choir among others.

Government, on Sunday, stepped up measures against Coronavirus spread in the country, suspending all public gatherings for the next four weeks.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a televised address to give an update on measures being taken by government to fight the virus, directed that all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events and religious events had been suspended for four weeks.

He also ordered the closure of all educational institutions, both public and private, until further notice.

By George Clifford Owusu