Coach Otto Addo Agrees New Black Stars Contract?

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that Interim Ghana coach Otto Addo has agreed to a new contract with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to continue as the Black Stars head coach for a short period.

The assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund in Germany has agreed to a new deal as the Black Stars head coach till the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Otto Addo led the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup after defeating Nigeria in a playoff round base on away goal rules.

The Black Stars drew goalless against Nigeria in the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium before a one-all stalemate at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja with Thomas Partey scoring Ghana’s only goal.

After a splendid performance against Nigeria, President Akufo-Addo entreated the Ghana FA to maintain the technical team led by Otto Addo for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

And with the latest reports in the local media, it means Otto Addo will lead the Black Stars as the head coach for the mundial.

This will be the fourth time Ghana will be playing at the World Cup with Otto Addo becoming the second Ghanaian coach to qualify the country to the prestigious tournament after Kwasi Appiah.

Ghana has been paired in group H alongside

Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

By Vincent Kubi