Coalition Gives NPP Chairman Ultimatum

The group representative addressing journalists in Savelugu.

The Coalition of Polling station Executives and Polling station agents of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Savelugu Constituency has given the Chairman, Alhaji Mahamudu Abdulia Kpong,a one week ultimatum to reinstate the three suspended polling station executives in the constituency.

The group indicated that should the party in the constituency fail to reinstate the suspended polling station executives , the constituency Executives should be held liable for any actions the polling station executives take.

The NPP in the Savelugu constituency suspended three polling station executives over misconduct during its annual delegates conference.

The suspended polling station executives are Deishini Abdullah Mustapha, Abdul-Karim Zakaria and Issahaku Fuseini.

They were suspended pending an inquiry into their conduct by the Savelugu Constituency Disciplinary Committee.

According to the group, their executives were asked to present issues about polling agents allowances during the 2020 general elections at the annrual delegates conference but some Constituency executives met with the leadership of the polling station executives saying the constituency chairman had asked their representatives to declare their support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the NPP.

They disclosed that during the annual delegates conference their executives were only demanding for accountability which did not warrant their suspension.

Mr. Fuseini Mohammed Maahi ,Secretary of the Coalition of Polling Station Executives, who addressed journalists at a press conference in Savelugu said the NPP leadership at the national level gave the Savelugu constituency an amount of GHc 600 per each polling station as polling agents allowance, GHc 200 per polling station as feeding while volunteers were given GHc 200 per polling station.

He indicated that the national executives directed that six (6) polling stations’ agents to be recruited and take turns to monitor each of the polling stations on the election day, but the constituency recruited only two (2) agents and gave only GHc 200 per polling station as polling agent’s allowance.

“Savelugu constituency has 120 polling stations. You can calculate the amount that has been embezzled by the constituency executives, the Two Hundred Ghana Cedis that was given to each polling station as feeding, the food the constituency executives provided for each polling station could not cost even GHc 20 per all the 120 polling stations.”

Mr. Maahi said the statement made at the Polling station Executives annual delegates conference was a unilateral decision and for that matter the constituency should rather suspend the entire executives if the suspended executives were wrong.

FROM Eric Kombat, Savelugu