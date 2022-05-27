Cobbina Urges Unity To Recapture WR Lost Seats

Charles Cobbina

CHARLES COBBINA, an aspirant of the Western Region New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Regional Secretary position, has beckoned all party faithful to work together and help win back all seats the party lost in the region in the last general elections.

“I have vowed to resource the party and motivate its officers at the polling station, electoral area, constituency and region to prosecute a campaign never witnessed before in the region.

“I shall work with the regional leadership of the party to provide the needed resources for party officers to embark on effective campaign aimed at winning back seats that were lost in the last general elections and even more,” he stressed.

He said the NPP needs all its supporters and sympathisers to ‘Break the 8’ and so his post-election activity would be to heal wounds, build bridges and unite the party for the huge task of ‘Breaking the 8’.

Charles Cobbina, popularly called “Kempes”, was speaking at a press conference in Takoradi on Wednesday ahead of the NPP regional delegates’ conference on Saturday to elect regional officers for the party.

“We shall together work to change the face of our party in the region and put in place mechanisms for winning back seats that are currently in the hands of our opponent as well as make history by breaking the 8,” he stressed.

“I believe that prompt and effective communication and research depend on access to modern devices and technology for swift communication.

“That is why I have committed to resourcing these officers of our party to ensure smooth and quick information flow,” he added.

He further said he will ensure periodic health checks for all constituency officers to ensure a fit party machinery to campaign ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to him, ‘Breaking the 8’ is no joke and therefore delegates should choose a secretary who is competent, experienced, inclusive, innovative and matured.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi