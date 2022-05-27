MiDA Commissions US$14.5m Substation

From left: Ellen Kavanagh Moran, William Owuraku Aidoo and Dr. Samuel De-suza commissioning the substation

THE MILLENNIUM Development Authority (MiDA) has commissioned a US$14.5 million primary substation at Kanda, as part of the ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround (EFOT) Project of the Ghana Power Compact Programme.

The substation is one of two primary substations in Accra constructed by MiDA with funding from the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The 78 mega volts amperes (MVA) capacity substation, named after a retired MCC employee, Ellen Kavanagh Moran, will enhance the reliability of the power ECG supplies to critical national institutions such as the 37 Military Hospital, the National Mosque, the Jubilee House, and the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital).

It will also help meet the increasing demand for power by consumers in surrounding communities, such as Kanda, Ridge, and parts of Cantonments.

William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister in charge of Energy, speaking on behalf of Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Energy, said as a country with a growing population and growing demand for power, due to a combination of several factors, it is imperative that Ghana continues to invest on a regular basis in making the power sector able to meet its power needs.

He said the Ellen Moran Primary Substation is an indoor Primary Substation with two 30/39MVA outdoor Power Transformers.

“I am really impressed to learn that the Kanda ICCs has installed facilities including 8km of underground Fibre Optic Cable, 23.7km of 11kV Cables, 88 km of 33kV Cables and 12 Ring Main Units (RMUs),” he added.

He paid a glowing tribute to the Millennium Challenge Corporation and the United States government for their continued support as valued partners in Ghana’s developmental aspirations.

“I also commend MiDA for its effective oversight of the project, and wish to thank Messrs Eiffage Energie Systemes, the construction company that built the substation, as well as Messrs TBEA Co Ltd of China for interconnecting and offloading the circuit,” he stated.

Dr. Samuel De-Suza, Board Chair of MiDA, said there has been excellent collaboration between MiDA and the MCC of the USA in the five years and nine months of implementing the compact.

“Among the successes is this 78Mva capacity primary substation we are inaugurating today.

“Under the compact programme, the ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround Project recognises the need for ECG to improve power quality and reliability to meet the increasing demand for power and improves the services it offers to its customers in the Accra East and West Areas,” he mentioned.

A citation of honour was awarded to Ms. Ellen Kavanagh Moran, who for the past 16 years, has contributed to Ghana’s economic growth through her work with the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) in connection with Ghana’s millennium challenge compact programmes.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey