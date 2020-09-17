Cocobod Closes Light Crop Cocoa Season

Joseph Boahen Aidoo

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced the closure of the 2020 light crop cocoa season.

In a statement signed by its Chief Executive, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, COCOBOD says “purchases for the 2020 Light Crop Season would cease at close of business today, Thursday, 17th September 2020.”

It added that in order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to obtain the final returns from upcountry stations, the Ghana Cocoa Board has decided that returns on the declared purchases will be accepted up to 4 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

By Melvin Tarlue