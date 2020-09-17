Rebecca Foundation Donates To Legon Hospital

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo in a symbolic hand over to Prof Ebenezer Oduro Owusu

The Rebecca Foundation, headed by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has handed over some medical equipment and consumables to the University of Ghana, Legon, Hospital.

The donation includes recovery beds, nose masks, sanitizers, thermometer guns, droplers, bed sheets, diapers and blankets.

The items are to support the health facility offer better services to patients, majority of whom are women and children.

The donation formed part of the First Lady’s visit to the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency as she toured the Greater Accra Region.

In a brief statement before handing over the items, Mrs Akufo-Addo commended the hospital staff for their commitment during these trying times of Covid-19.

She also pledged her Foundation’s continuous support to help the health sector.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, who received the items on behalf of the hospital expressed his gratitude to the Rebecca Foundation.

He said the University of Ghana continues to play a leading role in healthcare research, citing the work Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research is currently doing in the Covid-19 pandemic.

He, however, appealed for the establishment of a special area for the care of critically ill babies.

Durbar

Mrs. Akufo-Addo also graced a durbar of Chiefs at Bawaleshie in the same Constituency .

She called on the chiefs and people to acknowledge the efforts of the Nana Akufo-Addo led-government in creating sustainable livelihoods for its citizens and retain the NPP government and Member of Parliament (MP) of the Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan as they go to the polls on December 7.

Addressing the gathering, the MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Alhassan, said she has been able to give scholarship to 500 brilliant but needy tertiary students in her constituency.

She also noted that through her efforts the construction of a health facility at Mempeasem is 70% complete.

The MP also recounted some of the development project by the NPP government in the constituency and asked her constituents to keep the NPP in power to continue the good work for the country.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri