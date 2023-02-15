COCOBOD Shows Love To Cocoa Farmers

A cocoa farmer receiving cocoa products

COCOA BOARD (COCOBOD) as part of observing the national chocolate day yesterday showed love to cocoa farmers at the Sunyani West District by distributing cocoa products to those engaged in the cultivation of cocoa.

Over 500 farmers were elated as they received tins and sachets of Milo, chocolate, cocoa powder, chocolin, chocomilo among other products made from cocoa.

Addressing the farmers before the distribution of the items to them, the Bono Regional administrator of COCOBOD, Michael Asumanu stated the benefits of consuming cocoa products.

He said cocoa has many health benefits including reducing the risk of hypertension, reducing aging, preventing menstrual pains during menstruation among women, among other diseases.

He however noted that the farmers themselves don’t enjoy the fruits of their labour.

“It is unfortunate the farmers who cultivate the produce themselves don’t enjoy the produce. So today being love day otherwise known as chocolate day, COCOBOD the lead agent in cocoa production in the country has decided to show love to you all by distributing the products to you to put smiles on your faces on this special day,” he said.

He advised them to always enjoy cocoa products to improve their health status and not only to produce for the market.

The further urged the farmers to put themselves into cooperative so they can enjoy various government interventions by way of incentives.

‘This is because government will only deal with cooperatives to benefit from various packages geared towards improvement in cocoa production such as the hand pollination and the mass spraying exercise within the cocoa management system.

He pleaded with the farmers to avail their farms for pruning so that they can get higher yield and benefit from other packages from m government like fertilizer subsidizes etc.

Chairman of the Adasuoko Cocoa Farmers Cooperative and Marketing Society, Asante- Korang Krobea thanked COCOBOD on behalf of the farmers and further pleaded the company to distribute the products to farmers from time to time but not limited to only love occasions.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Chiraa