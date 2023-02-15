Dr. Ansong-Satekla Is Oral Health Ambassador

Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla

Dr. Louisa Ansong-Satekla is the global ambassador for this year’s World Oral Health Day, continuing her partnership with the FDI World Dental Federation to improve the oral health literacy of populations globally.

First declared in 2007 and marked annually on March 20, the campaign strives to equip people with the information, resources, and self-assurance they need to maintain good oral health.

Additionally, it aims to inspire individuals to take action, schools and youth organizations to provide oral health education programs, oral health professionals and other members of the healthcare industry to educate the populations they serve, and policymakers to advocate for better oral health for all.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Dr. Louisa Satekla-Ansong, WOHD Ambassador for 2023,” FDI World Dental Federation said in statement. “This World Oral Health Day, let’s encourage people to be mouth proud for a lifetime of smiles.”

As part of her duties, Dr. Ansong-Satekla will share her wealth of experience and knowledge on oral health and its related concerns to reduce the burden of oral diseases, which affect individuals, health systems, and economies everywhere.

Additionally, she will use her expertise to create awareness and roll out exciting WOHD activities and initiatives to mark the occasion.

Dr. Louisa Ansong Satekla is a dental surgeon based in Accra, Ghana and a member of the Ghana Dental Association.

She has dedicated herself to public education in the field of oral health using her social media platforms and other platforms such as television, radio, and medical outreaches.

She currently holds the award for Most Outstanding Woman in Health at the 2021 GOWA Awards and Health Influencer of the Year at the 2021 Ghana Pulse Awards.

She was first named FDI World Dental Federation Ambassador in 2022 for World Oral Health Day 22.

Dr. Louisa is very passionate about her charity work, which is mostly in the rural areas of Ghana and targeted at children with the aim of promoting academic excellence, especially in the field of science, for young girls.

A Daily Guide Report