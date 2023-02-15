School Children Preach Environmental Protection

The school children with the placard

The St. Bakhita School Complex at Odumase Krobo in the Eastern Region has celebrated an environment day with a call on all to work together to protect their environs.

The children holding placards with messages of environmental conservation marched through the principal streets of the town to create awareness on environmental protection.

Some read, “Do not just dump your waste materials directly into the drainage system’, ‘Teach children to respect nature and the environment,’ ‘Avoid bush burning, We must practice afforestation’, ‘Keep rubbers and papers in dust bins’, ‘We must keep our gutters clean’.

The celebration was in partnership with the Ghana Italian Women Association, Zenzero and Navy personnel of the Italian Ship (ITS) FOSCARI.

The pupils recited poems and performed drama on environmental protection after converging at the school premises from the float.

The Navy personnel of ITS FOSCARI used the opportunity to fix the electrical damages in the school and interacted with the children.

Public Information Officer for ITS FOSCARI, OF 1 Matteo Troccoli, in an interview explained that, they are excited to be part of the celebration to create awareness on the need to protect the environment.

Zenzero, an Italian non-governmental organization that create awareness about environmental protection, presented gifts to the school children who were able to collect many empty plastic bottles and sachet pure water rubbers prior to the celebration.

Zenzero President, Jane Lepori explained that environmental pollution has dire consequences on the individual and the country as a whole.

She thanked the school children for participating in collecting these empty plastic bottles and sachet water rubbers which may have ended up in the gutters or on the streets.

Speaking on behalf of the Ghana Italian Women Association, Sara Baldi, intimated the need for all to be involved in creating awareness about environmental protection. “All we have is our environment and it is our responsibility to keep it clean for our own good” she said.

Headmaster for St. Bakhita School Complex, Rev. Fr. George Batsa, expressed his excitement over the collaboration to mark the day in commemoration of the patron of the school, St. Bakhita.

He appealed for support to fix the deplorable road connecting the school to the community.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri