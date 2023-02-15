‘NPP Will Recapture Jomoro Seat’

Matthew Ndah, newly elected Jomoro constituency chairman

The newly-elected Jomoro constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region, Matthew Ndah, has promised to work hard to win back the Jomoro constituency seat for the NPP in the next general elections.

Matthew Ndah polled 435 votes to beat three other contenders; Akainyah Augustine who polled 368 votes; Eric Muah, 168 votes and Francis Adjei, 134 votes to become the new Jomoro Constituency Chairman.

This was at the constituency executives’ elections held at Mpataba in the Jomoro Constituency.

As many as 38 party members competed for 10 constituency positions.

Paul Essien was the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area but he lost the seat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) Dorcas Afo-Toffey in the 2020 elections.

The MP was later accused by one Joshua Emuah Kofie of holding a dual citizenship prior to her swearing-in.

The matter was taken to court. After about two years of proceedings with the Sekondi High court ruling that the MP was properly elected.

Speaking in the interview the visibly elated new Jomoro Constituency Chairman of the NPP remarked, “We are poised to take back the seat from the main opposition NDC in the 2024 general elections”.

He said the main opposition NDC is no match for the governing party in the area adding “So we will work extra hard to recapture the Jomoro seat”.

Mr. Ndah noted that he would make every effort to unite all the winning and losing candidates to help break the eight-year political cycle.

He emphasized that he will lead the NPP in the constituency to explain the government’s policies and the need to vote for the NPP in the next general elections to the electorates.

The new Jomoro Constituency Chairman described his victory as a collective effort and called for the support of all constituents to enable the NPP record a resounding victory in 2024.

The Western Regional chairman of the NPP, Francis Ndede Siah, expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in the 2024 elections.

He, therefore, called on the leadership of the party at the various levels to ensure that the party is retained come December 2024.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Mpataba