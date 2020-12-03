CODEO Anticipates “Remarkable” Voters Turnout On December 7

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) says it is anticipating a “remarkable” voters turnout on December 7, 2020.

Ghana is heading to the polls this coming Monday to elect a President and 275 Members of Parliament.

And speaking to the media on the sides of CODEO National Information Centre launch in Accra on Thursday, December 3, 2020, Sheik Armyawo Shaibu, Acting Chair of CODEO, said the election observation body was anticipating a massive turnout of voters this year.

That, he said, was because the 2020 election is unique unlike previous elections.

According to him, this year’s Election was unique because there is a sitting President seeking a re-election and a former President who is making a comeback to power.

He said there was high voters enthusiasm so far.

He therefore urged the security agencies to be on the alert and ensure the safety of everyone.

He stated that political parties should be vigilant but do so without causing chaos.

President Nana Akufo-Addo is seeking a re-election while former President John Mahama is hoping to make a comeback to power.

By Melvin Tarlue