EC Opens Call Centre

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has opened a call centre ahead of the December 7, 2020 general elections.

In a statement dated December 3, 2020, the Commission said the centre will enable voters to relay their concerns and feedbacks to it on Election Day.

According to the statement, the call centre will be managed by trained staff of the EC.

The statement indicated that the objective of the call centre was to provide prompt responses to voters so as to improve the voting experiences on Election Day.

It said a toll free number 0800-100-100 has been secured for the call centre.

By Melvin Tarlue