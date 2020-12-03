Election 2020: CODEO Opens National Information Centre

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has opened its National Information Centre for Ghana’s December 7, 2020 general elections.

The Center is based at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Center for the duration of the elections this year.

The National Information Centre is a joint initiative between the U.S Government through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and CODEO.

It will serve as CODEO’s operational base for the Parallel Vote Tabulation and the repository for reports from CODEO election observers deployed across Ghana during the course of the presidential and Parliamentary Elections.

According to CODEO, the Parallel Vote Tabulation will be an additional resource to help support the Electoral Commission to ensure a free, fair, and credible election.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the National Information Centre in Accra on Thursday, December 3, 2020, Acting Chair of CODEO, Sheik Armyawo Shaibu, stated that come Monday, December 7, CODEO will deploy 4, 000 stationary polling station observers, 275 Coalition centre observers and 305 roaming observers.

According to him, out of the 4,000 observers who will be stationed at sampled polling stations in all the 275 Constituencies, 1,500 will be PVT observers.

He said the 1,500 observers will submit regular reports which will be analyzed and the findings shared with key stakeholders and the general public.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, delivering the keynote address on the occasion, applauded Ghana’s leadership for providing what she termed a strong example of democracy.

According to her, during the Fourth Republic, Ghana has made considerable strides in democratic governance by preserving the rule of law, safeguarding it with a free press, and promoting the delivery of essential services to all its citizens irrespective of status, beliefs, or circumstances.

She however urged Ghanaians to be mindful of coronavirus as the nation heads to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020.

