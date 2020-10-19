CODEO To Deploy 2,300 Election Observers For 2020 Polls

The Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has stated that it intends to deploy a total of 2,300 non-partisan observers on Election Day come December 7, 2020.

Acting Chairman of CODEO, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu, speaking at the launch of CODEO Election Day Training Programme: National Training of Trainers (ToT) Workshop For CODEO Regional Coordinators, stated emphatically that “as part of Election-Day observation efforts, CODEO intends to deploy a total of 2300 non-partisan observers comprising stationery and roaming observers.”

According to him, the observers will be deployed to a randomly-selected sample of polling stations in each of the 275 constituencies in the country.

The polling stations would be drawn using a multi-staged random sampling procedure to arrive at a nationally representative sample of all polling stations in the country, he stated.

“On Election-Day, CODEO observers will observe proceedings from the start of polls to closing and counting of ballots and report to the CODEO National Information Center through an SMS- based platform for timely analysis of the information and subsequent dissemination to the public,” the Acting Chairman stayed.

“CODEO has since 2008 deployed the PVT during every general election to independently verify the presidential election results.”

He stated that the “PVT is an advanced election observation methodology which uses time-tested statistical principles to provide the most comprehensive and accurate account of the voting and counting process as well as the quality of the process across the country.”

“The PVT methodology will as well enable CODEO to independently verify the accuracy of the election results tabulation process and the official presidential results declared by the EC.”

“We hope that the implementation of the PVT by CODEO will continue to boost citizens’ confidence in the electoral process as well as its outcomes.”

“In the immediate post-election period, CODEO will also deploy 30 post-election observers to monitor post-election related developments in thirty specially-selected constituencies,” he added.

As always, he said, CODEO will keep all stakeholders and the general public informed of its observation findings through media releases.

About The Workshop

The three day training of trainers Programme is taking place at the AH Hotel in East Legon, Accra.

The National Training-of-Trainers (ToT) workshop is the first level of CODEO’s preparations towards the training and deployment of non-partisan observers for the 2020 general elections.

The objective of the workshop is to prepare and equip CODEO’s Regional Coordinators to manage the Coalition’s Election-Day observation activities in their respective regions, and with the necessary skills to organize cascade training for CODEO observers in respect of Election-Day observation activities.

CODEO is an umbrella body of independent and non-partisan civil society organizations formed in the year 2000 with the objective to independently and professionally observe elections in Ghana.

It is made up of 42 civil society organizations.

By Melvin Tarlue