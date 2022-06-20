Collapsed Cape Coast-Twifo Praso Road Fixed

The Ministry of Roads and Highways, acting through the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) has re-opened to traffic the Cape Coast-Twifo Praso road in the Central region which was closed following the collapse of the bridge.

The road was re-oponed on Monday June 20, 2022 after the Ministry announced that the Cape Coast–Twifo Praso Road was inaccessible over the weekend.

The recent torrential rainfall in parts of the region resulted in a bridge washout that led to a cut-off at Jukwa.

GHA said it took all necessary steps to ensure that the road was reinstated as soon as practicable.

Motorists travelling between Cape Coast and Twifo Praso were advised to use the Cape Coast – Yamoransa(N1) Assin Fosu,Twifo Praso (N8) Road.

By Vincent Kubi