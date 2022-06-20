433 Muslim Pilgrims Airlifted From Tamale To Saudi Arabia

About 433 Muslim pilgrims embarking on this year’s Hajji have been airlifted from the Tamale International Airport in the Northern Region to Saudi Arabia with the aircraft Flynas Airbus A330-900.

Four more flights are expected to airlift pilgrims from the Tamale International Airport to Saudi Arabia.

A Representative of the Hajji Board, Alhaji Farouk Hamza told journalists that a total of 1,732 pilgrims will be airlifted from Tamale to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajji.

According to him, the team will move to Accra after the last flight takes off from Tamale on Wednesday, July 22, 2022.

He indicated that three flights are scheduled to airlift pilgrims from Accra to Saudi Arabia.

The Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Shaibu who visited the pilgrims at the Hajji village at the Tamale International Airport advised them to be of good behavior throughout the Hajji process in Saudi and urged them to pray for the nation.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale