Korle Bu Gets Equipment, Logistical Support

The Chief Executive Officer, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah handing over a mobile x-ray machine to the Head of Accident and Emergency, Dr. Frederick Kwarteng.

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has received state-of-the-art medical equipment and logistics worth GHc7.5million from the Ministry of Health.

The items, some of which included mobile x-ray machines, ultrasound machines, incubators, C-pap machines, Oxygen concentrators, ICU and Gynae beds, Trolleys, Monitors, ECG machines, stethoscopes, nebulisers, examination gloves, Tablets, Television sets, among others, is to enhance care delivery.

At a short ceremony to formally hand over the items to various departmental heads in the Hospital, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, encouraged the various departments to be solution-minded and engage with management or relevant authorities in times of crisis and challenges.

Whist he talked of the fact that Korle Bu has some of the best medical personnel in Ghana, the CEO however noted with worry that “the public rarely hears of our positive side.”

This, he noted was because “we most often denigrated ourselves and this has overshadowed the life-saving activities we provide our clients on a daily basis.”

On ensuring maximum value for the equipment, Dr. Ampomah urged departmental heads and their management teams to take a keen interest in procurement evaluation processes and ensure they get the right items to meet their peculiar needs.

“Don’t sit in evaluation and approve the wrong thing and when it comes you complain that you’ve gotten the wrong equipment (sic)”, he said whist adding, “you are the ones to make the recommendations to procurement as to what you need.”

He therefore tasked the various departments to also improve their equipment data evaluation and prioritise items in their budgets to aid in procurement processes.

“We should have up-to-date equipment gap analysis based on data that can enable us prioritise so that even when we are going to get support we know how to lobby and leverage the appropriate support for the institution”, he said.

The Korle Bu CEO further urged the recipients to take good care of the items and also have a preventive maintenance plan in place to ensure the longevity and productive use of the items.

On its part, he said management will continue to provide the necessary support and training to ensure we provide excellent care to patients and clients.

Dr Ampomah thanked the Ministry of Health for the items, saying it would go a long way to enhance the quality of care given to our patients.

Some Heads and their representatives at the function could not hide their joy for the items donated.

They noted that the items were modern and would greatly enhance care delivery to patients.

They thanked management for getting the items from the Ministry of Health and were hopeful that more of such support will come for the benefit of their patients and stakeholders.

They promised to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the utmost usage of the equipment and logistics received.