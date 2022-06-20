Adwoa Safo Celebrates Son

Adwoa Safo and son

THE MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, took to her Facebook page last Thursday to share a heartfelt post of her son graduating from a High School in the United States of America (USA).

Kelvin Ohene Kantanka Safo-Agyapong, within the week, wrapped up his stint at Applewild School, a co-educational junior boarding and day school, in Massachusetts.

Kelvin, one of the two children of Adwoa Safo and Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, was awarded for being a member and actively participating in Applewild’s track and field (athletics) team prior to his graduation.

Proud mother Adwoa Safo, who has been summoned before the Privileges Committee to answer for her absence in Parliament for 15 consecutive days, gushed out with photos of the pair posing outside the ceremony and from the graduation grounds to announce the new feat of Kelvin.

While hailing him for the milestone, she also shared footage of Kelvin receiving his honours from his teachers at the ceremony with beams of smiles, encouraging him to keep making her proud.

“Congratulations Kelvin. Mum is proud of you,” the embattled NPP MP wrote.

Kelvin was clad in an ash suit with no gown on the big day, whereas his mother was resplendent in a hat and lemon green dress as he earned a middle school diploma certificate to certify that he completed the prescribed course of study.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu