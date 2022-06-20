The Hypocrisy Of Wofa Kwesi Pee And His Kind!

“When a sinister person means to be your enemy, they always start by trying to become your friend” ― William Blake

AS I listened to Wofa Kwesi Pee on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo last Friday, I couldn’t help wondering if William Blake had foreseen the actions of the likes of Wofa Kwesi Pee in a crystal ball when he released the above quote some three centuries ago. Indeed, the English poet’s words amply describe the hypocritical actions of Wofa Kwesi Pee towards the Great Elephant.

Wofa Kwesi Pee was at his persuasive best as he tried to convince delegates not to vote for John Boadu in the Osono internal contest for the General Secretary position. He impressed upon the delegates to vote for someone with new ideas since the incumbent had no new ideas to help the party ‘break the eight’.

His reason was that the Elephant had performed abysmally in the presidential elections because its margin of votes in the 2016 elections had been reduced by half in 2020. He finds that worrying although President Nana Dee managed to win with over 500,000 votes, a feat never achieved by any candidate going for a second term.

It is no secret that Wofa Kwesi Pee’s wish is to see the Elephant being chased from the Jubilee House. He has not hidden his intentions in that regard through his words and actions. It is thus very hypocritical on his part to pretend to know what is best for a party he hates with so much passion.

It is public knowledge that Wofa Kwesi Pee benefitted immensely from the previous two Zu-za administrations. He served as a representative of the Mahama government on the National Media Commission Board in 2015 and secured a scholarship for his daughter to study abroad. He is even on record to have said he had rejected an offer from President Mills to become an ambassador to Cuba.

It is therefore very obvious that his wish would be for Mr. Dead-Goat to resurrect and occupy the presidential seat again. So urging Osono delegates to vote John Boadu out of office could only mean one thing: John Boadu, the most experienced among the lot, is Zu-za’s nemesis.

No wonder Sammy Gyamfi and other Zu-za communicators have joined in singing the same tune. Few days ago, Eric Adjei tongue-lashed John Boadu on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen and sang the very song Wofa Kwesi Pee sang on Kokrokoo. Other Zu-za communicators do same whenever they get the opportunity.

Any objective political analyst would agree that Zu-za and their ilk are shouting their voices horse campaigning against John Boadu because he is the political strategist they fear to meet in the 2024 battle. They know too well that getting John Boadu out of the way would make their job of resurrecting the Dead-Goat easier.

The call on delegates to vote against John Boadu by Wofa Kwesi Pee and his kind can be likened to a biased supporter of Team ‘A’ asking the Coach of Team ‘B’ to select unfit and inexperienced players to play against Team ‘A’ in a cup final. One needn’t be highly intellectual to tell the true intentions of the biased supporter because, even an average bloke could do so.

The song being sung by Wofa Kwesi Pee and his kind cannot be sincere because they have a hidden motive. They are hypocrites and their hypocrisy cannot be forgiven. As William Hazlitt once said, “The only vice that cannot be forgiven is hypocrisy. The repentance of a hypocrite is itself hypocrisy.”

I trust that the delegates will vote for someone who will make Zu-za have nightmares at night and during the day. And we all know who that is, don’t we?

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!