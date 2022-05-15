Collapsing Building Kills Two Children

Two teens have met their untimely death after a heavy downpour weakened a dilapidated structure that collapsed on them and injured five others at Bepoase in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased are girls aged 12 and 14 who lived with a family of seven, including a pregnant teenager.

An official with the National Disaster Management Organization in the Sekyere South District, George Akwasi Gyempeh, who confirmed the incident said the tragedy occurred last Friday, around 11pm.

According to him, Bepoase is an old settlement with weak buildings, adding that the victims were in one of such structures with a woman in her 50s and six others including a pregnant teenager.

The NADMO official noted that one person died on the spot but another had been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital but was later confirmed dead.

He said ‘’Two other victims are being monitored at the hospital while three others have been discharged.

The risk of secondary collapse can’t be ruled out [with the onset of the rains. We have been telling residents in such structures to relocate or demolish their buildings to avoid such disasters’’.

– BY Daniel Bampoe