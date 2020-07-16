College of Health Sciences Outdoors Strategic Plan, Journal

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu

The University of Ghana, College of Health Sciences, has launched a five-year strategic plan to guide its activities and decisions towards institutional excellence.

The five-year strategic plan is expected to provide a roadmap for the College to build on its achievements while catering for the existing demands within the national health services.

Similarly, the College also launched its maiden health sciences investigations journal to serve as an open-access journal for the communication of research results and policies in health sciences and related discipline at no cost to authors and readers.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, who launched the two documents, said the strategic plan would help the College become proactive, increase operational efficiency, boost its market share and profitability and make business more meaningful.

He urged all stakeholders to play their respective roles to ensure that the College achieved its targets for the next five years.

The VC lauded the leadership of the College for developing a health journal to serve as an outlet for faculty and students to publish their research works.

“Research is the first strategic objective of both the University and the College’s Strategic Plan so having an outlet for faculty and students to be able to publish their research works is very important,” he said.

Prof Owusu, advised the editorial team to ensure high standards and fairness at all times and encouraged the Faculty, research fellows and students to make good use of it, saying, “The University will do whatever it can to help the journal grow and become acceptable in and out of the university”.

The Reverend Professor Patrick Ayeh-Kumi, Provost of the School, said the launch of the two documents gave the College another opportunity to align its ambitions with the overall mission of the University of Ghana towards becoming a world-class research institution within the next decade.

“The strategic plan is crafted to withstand the expected changes in their higher education landscape to cater for the existing demands within the national health services and to effectively respond to global research priorities,” he said.

Prof. Ayeh-Kumi expressed the hope that the strategic document would deliver “real impact” through better quality world-class standard health education and research.

He said the plan for the journal to be rightfully recognized at the international level and at the same time provide open opportunities for numerous scientific publications by faculty, staff and students of the college.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri