Come Explore Ghana – Oppong Nkrumah To Diasporeans

Ghanaians and other Africans in the Diaspora have been urged to return, explore and participate in the 2019 homecoming summit scheduled for July in Accra.

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who made the call at a Ghana Diaspora homecoming roadshow in Coventry UK, said the invitation was important as it gives the diasporeans a chance to grab the many opportunities created by the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Mr. Nkrumah said ”throughout the story of Ghana’s history, Ghanaians in the Diaspora have contributed significantly to major epochs in our development”.

”In the last decade, Ghanaians both as individuals and as a nation state have relied heavily on you to assist the economy back home through remittances, complimentary development projects and specialized skills,” he said.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament stated that the current government was now executing a number of programs aimed at giving many of ghanaians an improved quality of life after using the first two years to fix the fundamentals of economy.

”The Akufo-Addo administration has been working to achieve this through what we call flagship programs. And we have 16 of them,” he added.

He said President Akufo-Addo was creating a society of opportunities for the Ghanaian people both home and abroad and challenged the diasporean community to take advantage of these opportunities.

He said ”having commenced programs including social protection programs that are aimed at giving the majority of our people an improved quality of life, government will continue to stimulate agriculture, industry and services so that they continue to experience high levels of growth, employ more of our people and deliver income value to our people”.

He disclosed that President Akufo-Addo had set up the bureau of diasporean affairs at the office of the President purposely to remove the bottlenecks and make it easier for the community to plug in to the motherland and has tasked the bureau to complete work on the Diaspora Development Policy to attract and encourage ghanaians to bring their technical skills, money and investment opportunities back home to spur growth and development.

The Ghana Diaspora Celebration & Homecoming Summit 2019 is a four-day event recognizing and celebrating the immense contributions to nation building by the Ghanaian Diaspora.

