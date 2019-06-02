NABCO Demo Flops; Only 7 Turned Up

THERE WAS an extremely low turn out for the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) demonstration.

NABCO trainers were expected to mass up in their numbers on Friday morning, May 31, 2019, at the Obra Spot in Accra to a protest over delayed payment of their allowances.

But only seven persons turned up out of the hundreds of trainees.

President of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Trainees, Nana Barimah Asamoah, sought to blame the low turn out on an alleged victimization of some members of the Corps who are for complaining about unpaid allowances.

He told journalists that the victimization has gone to the extent that people who even complain on the group’s various social media platforms were being figured out by the Coordinators who were not on the platform.

BY Melvin Tarlue