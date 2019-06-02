Liverpool Are Champions Of Europe Again

LIVERPOOL DEFEATED its English rivals, Tottenham Hotspurs in the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League final to become the champions of Europe for the sixth time.

The 2-0 win ended Liverpool’s frustrations from last season’s loss to Spanish giant, Real Madrid.

A well finished spot kick from Egyptian soccer star, Mohammed Salah, gave Liverpool an early lead.

That was after Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham was penalized within just two minutes from the kick off of the match for handball.

Both Spurs and Liverpool made it to the Saturday night, June 1, 2019 Champions League final in Madrid after their two shocking semifinals comebacks against Barcelona and Ajax in May this year.

During the match played at Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, Spurs were hoping to grab their first ever Champions League trophy as it was their first ever final in the League.

The match kicked off at about 19:00 on a 6,7829 capacity stadium.

Liverpool was finalists of the 2017/2018 season but lost to Spanish side, Real Madrid.

Even though the final was not the kind of blockbuster semifinal matches that saw this season’s final being an all English affair, Spurs had series of chances.

However, Liverpool’s keeper, Alison denied Spurs from scoring throughout the night.

Shots from South Korean talisman, Son

Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Christian Eriksen, were stopped from entering the net.

Tottenham Hotspurs’ striker, Harry Kane, put up an unimpressive performance on the night, and soccer pundits believed coach M. Pochettino gambled by starting him after returning from ankle injury and deemed unfit.

Tottenham Hotspurs mounted pressure to equalize the one goal difference until they were punished in the dying minutes (precisely 87th minutes) of the match by substitute Divock Origi, who increased the score to 2-0 through a perfect finish by driving low past Hugo Lloris after a corner kick that Tottenham Hotspurs failed to clear off its box.

BY Melvin Tarlue