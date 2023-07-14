‘Commit More Resources Into Science, Technology’

Prof. Samuel Boakye Dampare

Director-General of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC), Prof. Samuel Boakye Dampare, has called on stakeholders especially government and private sector to continuously inject more resources into science, technology and innovation in the country’s quest for rapid economic transformation.

Speaking at the annual scientific and innovations dialogue to mark Africa’s Scientific Renaissance Day in Accra recently, he said though governments over the years have invested heavily in science and technology, a lot more commitment is required if Ghana’s vision of transforming the economy would be realised.

He said, “As a starting point, the fulfillment of the commitment of African Heads of State and Government to raising their national gross expenditure on research and development to at least 1% of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in order to increase innovation, productivity and economic growth can be an initial target we should be working towards as a nation and continent.”

According to him, to achieve the desired economic growth therefore required refurbishing, retooling and modern laboratories which will help retain the brightest minds both in Ghana as well as the continent who would help address the myriad of problems facing Africans.

“Evidence suggests that the top thirty most advanced countries in terms of GDP are those that spend the most on research and development. The correlation between increased spending in research and development as well as measurable economic development is very clear,” he added.

Kwamina Quayson, Director of Science, Technology and Innovation at the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, on behalf of the minister, said in order to improve and make the sciences attractive to people, especially students at the basic level, government has already introduced Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in the senior high schools.

He added that nuclear and coal were baseline options for government to explore in the country’s quest to develop given the high tariffs and volatility in the price of gas which has also resulted in high cost of electricity, making Ghanaian industries non-competitive.

“We must therefore continue to invest in research and development to unlock the full potential of nuclear technology to help us create new industries, new jobs, ensure food security and provide health solutions among others,” he added.

The dialogue, held on the theme, “Harnessing the Power of the Atom for Economic Transformation through Science and Technology,” also brought together institutions and individuals in the energy space, representatives from the Centre for Scientific Industrial Research (CSIR) and students.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah