Ablekuma Killed Cop Journeys Home

Today marks the start of pre-burial services for L/Cpl. Calistus Amoah, a police officer was tragically killed during a bullion van attack in a suburb of Accra.

The officer, who was on duty at the time, was shot multiple times by one of the four men on motorcycles who attacked the van as it entered a fuel station. The robbers managed to escape with a bag they had taken from the van, while the driver ran away.

CCTV footage and amateur videos of the attack have since surfaced, showing how the officer died even as some residents rushed him to the nearest health facility.

In light of this devastating event, the Ghana Police Service has arrested two men in connection with the crime since the incident occurred on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

In honor of L/Cpl. Amoah, a pre-burial service will be held today, Friday, July 14, 2023, at the St. George Catholic Church in Tesano, Accra, followed by funeral rites.

His body will then be moved to the family house on Saturday, July 15, 2023, where a short burial mass will be held in Kologu, Navrongo, in the Upper East Region.

The Ghana Police Service has also expressed their condolences to the friends and family of the late officer, as they work towards bringing those responsible to justice.

By Vincent Kubi