Committee Set Up To Review Single Spine

Ignatius Baffuor Awuah – Minister of Employment and Labour Relations

Following the recent national labour conference at Kwahu, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations and the partners have set up a technical committee to review the Single Spine Pay Policy (SSPP) and advice government accordingly.

A press release from the Employment Ministry mentioned that the nine-member committee tasked to review the policy is Chaired by Dr. Alhassan lddrisu of the Ministry of Finance with Benjamin Arthur (the CEO of Fair Wages and Salaries Commission) and Gloria Bortele Noi representing Government; Kingsley Laar, Isaac Sackey and Dela Agbeli representing Employers and Dr. Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, Benjamin Kobina Osei and Daniel Amamoo representing Organised Labour as members.

The Committee which has three months to submit its report is to find out whether the Single Spine Pay Policy is living up to expectations and if not, find a way forward.

It is expected to help to put an end to most of the unrest on the labour front involving public sector workers

The Single Spine Pay Policy, implemented in 2010 was to regulate the payment of public service workers’ salaries and also guarantee better public sector pay.

However, after more than a decade in use, it is yet to be reviewed, with some analysts suggesting that the policy, in its current form, can be blamed for some of the agitations on the labour front.

Read the full press release below

By Vincent Kubi