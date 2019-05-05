Committee To Probe Mass Law School Failures

Sophia Akuffo

THE GENERAL Legal Council (GLC) has set up a Committee to investigate the cause of mass students failures at the Ghana Law School.

The Committee is being Chaired by the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.

The Committee is mandated to investigate the causes of failures and make appropriate short, medium, and long-term recommendations to the Council.

This was contianed in a statement issued by the Secretary of GLC, Cynthia Pamela Addo.

This year’s law school entrance exams saw just 64 out of 525 students passing.

The result is considered the worst record in the school’s history.

Following this development, the Students Representative Council on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, petitioned Parliament.

It cited a number of challenges with the independent examinations committee.

GLC has therefore urged “anyone with relevant information to assist the Committee may submit his or her views to the Office of the Judicial Secretary.”

It assured the public in its statement that “it is committed to ensuring the integrity of the Bar examination process and outcome.”

According to the statement, “GLC will continue to work assiduously to ensure that all qualified eligible tertiary graduates irrespective of their origin or status in the society are afforded the opportunity to participate in and write the requisite examinations to qualify.”

BY Melvin Tarlue