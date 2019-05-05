Zongo Ministry Makes Significant Gains

Mustapha Hamid

Despite being a new agency, the Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development (MICZD) has made significant achievements in discharging its duties.

According to the Head of Civil Service(HOCS)the new ministry is making great strides in delivering on its mandate.

The Ministry earned this praised following a research carried out by the office of the Head of Civil Service on the performance of MMDAs in 2018.

The Chief Director of the Ministry, Mrs. Gifty Mahama Biyira received praise for ensuring that productivity was delivered.

This came to light when the Head of Civil Service, Mr. Nana K. Agyekum Dwamena signed the 2019 Performance Agreement Documents at the Castle today.

Mr. Dwamena, also praised the MICZD for being “client sensitive and flexible”.

Findings

Presenting the findings of the 2018 Civil Service Survey, Mr. Dwamena said it was a “good thing” that the Ministry made a “slight improvement” in the services its delivered to its clients.

In their assessment the MICZD “scored above average as against others, ” he added.

Conducted in 2018 the baseline assessment, focused on support systems, level of interactions between management, Chief Director and staff.

This management practice also seeks to track productivity and processes of the MMDAs.

Accompanied by, officersnof the service, Mr. Dwamena noted that the initiative was also to pick areas of good practices within the service and use them as benchmarks for training.

This Cross-Ministerial study or initiative could facilitate officers from one ministry to undertake a study tour of another high performing Ministry without necessarily travelling outside the country.

He advised the Chief Director to hold any officer not performing accountable.

Responding, the Sector Minister Mustapha Abdul –Hamid (PhD) noted that a performance credit for the Chief Director was indirectly a credit for the sector Minister.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid also praised the Chief Director for her marvelous work and pledged to implement the recommendations by the Office of Head of Civil Service.

And that the feedback would help him fine tune the activities of the Ministry.

By DGN Online