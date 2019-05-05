NPA Boss Adjudged Outstanding Petroleum CEO

Daniel Addo and Esther Anku (right) receiving the award on behalf of Hassan Tampuli

CHIEF EXECUTIVE of the National Petroleum Authority, NPA, Hassan Tampuli, has been adjudged the “Outstanding Petroleum CEO of the Year for 2019.”

Mr. Tampuli, a lawyer by profession, got the coveted award on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the 9th edition of the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards ceremony.

This year’s awards ceremony was held in Accra and saw 41 CEOs from both the public and private sectors being honored.

The Overall Best Entrepreneur award on the night went to Group Executive Chairman of the First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse.

Mr. Tampuli’s award was received on his behalf by Daniel Addo, NPA’s Financial Director and Esther Anku, the Chief Inspector.

The recognition was “for the tireless role he and his team at the NPA play, to ensure adequate and uninterrupted supply of petroleum products to the consumer across the country.”

Since he was appointed over three years ago, industry experts say he has taken serious measures, especially in the area of security, to deal with the menace of fuel smuggling in the country which had negative impact on government’s revenue.

The NPA through the various security outfits in the country, including the Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI), has effected the arrests of several BRV trucks and canoes, loaded with petroleum products.

The arrest has somewhat saved the country millions of Cedis in revenue.

Also, Mr. Tampuli’s outfit has embarked on an aggressive media campaign to educate the public about the potential dangers associated with the mishandling of petroleum products.

Regular gas safety tips on both the electronic and print media, are publicized daily.

Again, the NPA recently inaugurated a Tanker Park terminal for BRVs, which is to curb the incidence of indiscriminate parking of the trucks by the roadside.

BY Melvin Tarlue