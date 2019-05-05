Dr. Anyah Grabs Lifetime Award

Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah (R)

RENOWNED GHANAIAN medical doctor, Dr. Felix Kwaku Anyah, has won a lifetime entrepreneurial award in medical practice.

The award was also for his contribution to medical service management and health tourism in the country.

The award was presented to the founder and Executive Chairman of the Holy Trinity Medical Centre at the Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executive Awards.

The 2019 edition of the awards was held on Saturday, May 4, 2019.

This year’s awards ceremony, the 9th edition, was held in Accra.

Dr. Anyah founded the Holy Trinity Medical Centre over a decade ago with the vision of providing a benchmark innovative healthcare.

By incorporating preventive, curative and rehabilitative complementing and alternative health practice into orthodox medical sciences he has offered mental, emotional, physical, psychological and spiritual well being services for his transnational clientele.

The Centre has grown into a household name in Ghana’s medical industry, seeing to the birth of the Holy Trinity Spa at Sogakope in the Volta Region.

Dr. Anyah, a former Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, has won several awards over the years for his innovative and discipline leadership in growing the Holy Trinity Medical Centre.

Notable among them is the Most Respected CEO award presented to him at the Ghana Industry CEO Awards 2018.

Other Winners

Also among award winners on Saturday night were the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, Kwame Owusu-Boateng, CEO of Opportunity International Saving and Loans who won the Outstanding Non-Bank Financial Services CEO of the Year award.

Managing Director of Despite Media, Fadda Dickson Narh, won the Outstanding Media CEO of the Year award, while the Outstanding Savings & Loans CEO of the Year award went to George Ofosuhene, CEO of Bond Savings & Loans PLC.

The Outstanding Oil & Gas CEO of the Year award went to to Senyo Hosi, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors.

Special Guest of Honour at the awards ceremony and Minister of Business Development, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, praised the award winners for sustaining their respective institutions over the years.

He expressed the belief that it was difficult for companies in Ghana to outlive their founders.

He says “one cannot count more than 20 companies in Ghana that have outlived their owner. “

The Minister urged therefore that “Champions of industry , business leaders and entrepreneurs should groom, teach, pass on not only skills but social ,and all round business skills to the young generation.”

He said this would ensure enduring succession plans which has enabled several companies in the USA to live 200 years after the demise of founders

BY Melvin Tarlue