Common Fund Transfers Increase

NET TRANSFERS of District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies has increased since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government came to power.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama speaking to the media Wednesday in Accra, said total net transfers to the MMDAs in 2018 amounted to GH¢863,500,195.00.

She however said in 2017 a total of GH¢663,183,029.70 was transferred to MMDAs as against GH¢ 461,245,117.86 in 2016.

The amount, she said, represented a 43.78 percent increase.

She told journalists that the transfers had resulted in the provision of over 1,200 sub-projects.

The projects, according to her, included educational infrastructure, health, water and sanitation facilities at the local level nationwide.

Breakdown Of Projects

Giving the breakdown of the projects, she indicated that 413 roads projects were executed, 329 education projects, 115 health initiatives, 199 Water and sanitation initiatives.

Digital Platform

According to the Minister, her outfit had developed a digital platform to simplify the issuance of Business Operating Permits (BOPs) in all the 29 districts in the Greater Accra Region.

The aim of the platform, she underscored, aimed at improving Ghana’s ranking (currently 114/190) in the ease of doing business globally.

Construction Permit

The minister revealed that construction permit software had been developed for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) under the Business Enabling Environment Project.

She said, at AMA, “the software has “gone live” with full access to users (developers, architects, surveyors, planners, etc), while at TMA, Local Area Network and wireless network were being installed and configured. This is expected be completed this quarter; and this software will be deployed to other Assemblies, including Tema West, Ayawaso West, Ablekuma West, Krowor and Adentan Municipal Assemblies.”

BY Melvin Tarlue