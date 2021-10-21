Communications Minister To Pick Digitization Award

Ursula Owusu- Ekuful

MINISTER for Communications and Digitisation, Ursula Owusu- Ekuful has been named as the recipient of the Digital Leader of the Year award at this year’s Ghana Information Technology & Telecom Awards (GITTA) 2021.

The Awards is scheduled for October 29 at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The award, according to InstinctWave, organisers of the ceremony, is in recognition of her impeccable role in driving digitisation in Ghana especially in her capacity as sector Minister thereby bringing about several initiatives and innovation within Ghana’s digital space.

In a statement sighted by Daily Guide, Akin Naphtali, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of InstinctWave, said: “Her leadership has birthed initiatives such as, Girls in ICT Initiative, E-transform project which is rehabilitating 25 selected post offices to provide e-services, the Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project, setting up of ICT laboratory centers across the country among others.

“Moreso, her role in the establishment of Ghana’s National Cyber Security Centre in 2018 is laudable and phenomenal as its establishment recently led to Ghana’s cyber security rating as number three in Africa by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) on its Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI). This comes as a major leap from the 11th position attained in the previous rating of 32.6 per cent in 2017 and 43.7 per cent in 2018”

He added, “Indeed Ursula’s passion for Ghana’s digital space is remarkable as her initiatives and projects have created a facelift for Ghana’s digital economy and facilitated the nation’s rapid economic growth.”

The Minister will also deliver the welcome address where she will be discussing the future of a digitisation in Ghana.

This year’s ceremony, which marks the 11th edition of the awards scheme is themed: “Rewarding and Promoting Excellence in Digital Innovations”; and will bring together the crème de la crème and top decision-makers in the sector while promoting and inspiring innovation in Ghana’s ICT industry as a regional leader.

The awards will also recognize digitization across all sectors, including the public sector, banking, telecommunications, ICT, manufacturing, agriculture, health, and all other sectors involved in digitization.

GITTA will shine the spotlight on those working across the information technology industry and innovators who have worked tirelessly to deliver top notch technological innovations that ultimately achieves incredible successes for their clients.

Sharing his delight about the awards ceremony, Mr. Naphtal, described it as “a catalyst of innovation and digitization” on the African continent at large.

“We cannot underestimate the role of technology and digitization and their importance to national development as well as the development of the entire African continent”, he noted.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio