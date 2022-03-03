Community Mining Is A Panacea For Galamsey

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor has stated that the Community Mining Scheme (CMS) is being pursued as a panacea not only for economic growth, but also to fight against illegal mining activity popularly known as galamsey.

According to him, the government has revamped the CMS and has since, reformed and clarified the legal and policy framework of the scheme to provide a clear pathway for responsible and sustainable small scale mining with community ownership.

“We have, therefore, working with the Minerals Commission, developed an Operational Manual, setting standards and guidelines which all Community Mining Schemes must meet, and/or comply with,” he told MPs in Parliament yesterday.

Responding to questions on the floor of the House, the Minister stated that “the overall objective of the operational manual is to ensure that Community Mining Schemes operate in a safe and healthy environment, and that their operations are sustainable and environmentally-sound.”

The government rolled out the CMS in 2019 as a substitute for illegal small-scale mining, and it is aimed at providing members of the community the opportunity to engage in responsible, viable, sustainable and environmentally-sound mining for the benefit of the community.

Mr. Jinapor said in 2020, 20 Community Mining Schemes were commissioned in 14 mining Districts across the country, and added that “lack of vigilance, however, led to an abuse of the scheme by some operators.”

According to him, all Community Mining Schemes must have a general office, a mini-clinic or first aid post, wash rooms, changing rooms, storage facilities for hazardous materials, portable water storage facility, and ore processing area, with mercury-free ore processing equipment as part of its requirements.

“The Ministry, through the Minerals Commission, is investing in the mercury-free ore processing equipment, known as the ‘Gold Katcha.’ Already, we have procured 100 of these equipment, which we are giving to Community Mining Schemes across the country,” he noted.

He noted that nine CMSs with a total of 33 concessions have been commissioned in Mmaapehia, Kwabre-Nuba and Tarkwa in the Western Region; Adukrom, Jacobu, Tepa, Tokwae and Kunsu in the Ashanti Region and Akyim Abaam in the Eastern Region since the revamping of the scheme in 2021,

“These nine schemes are expected to create about 46,300 direct and indirect jobs. Our commitment is to commission 50 well-managed community mining schemes by the end of the year. We will, however, insist that all schemes meet the minimum requirements set out in the operational manual before commissioning.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House