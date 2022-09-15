Commuters, Residents Stranded As Major Road Caves In

Several road users have been left stranded following the cave-in of a road linking several communities to Nkwanta South in the Oti Region.

The drivers, commuters and residents were frustrated after the road that links communities like Kue, Pawa, Keri and other villages around caved in after a heavy downpour that led the River ‘Bonkyagale3’ to split their road into two halves.

The affected people are stranded on both ends of the road while screaming.

The bridge serves commuters from Keri south and Keri North electoral areas to Nkwanta south, the municipal capital but its collapse means the beneficiary communities have been cut off from each other.

Larry Stephen, Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) in Nkwanta south said his office have gone to the affected area to assess the extent of damage caused by the flooding and then find remedies

He feared that the situation might get worse if more rain falls.

The community members from Keri and the other communities are therefore appealing to the Nkwanta South Assembly and the government to come to their aid and construct their road for them.

By Vincent Kubi