Compilation of New Voters Register Begins In Tamale

The compilation of the new voters register has commenced smoothly in Tamale.

There are a total number of 1,944 registration centres put together making 395 clusters centres in the region.

The first phase of the registration has 207 centres in the region and currently, the exercise is ongoing.

The Northern Regional Director of the Electoral Commission, Mr. Lucas Yiryel told DGN Online that everything has been put in place to ensure that the exercise goes on successfully.

According to him, they are estimated to register at least 150-200 people daily.

He noted that all health materials to ensure that the protocols are adhered to have been provided at the various registration centres.

“ We have engaged health officials to mount the thermometer gun to take temperature and if your temperature is above normal you will be referred to a health facility, hand washing equipment, hand sanitizers have all been provided for the safety of EC staff and the people registering .”

Mr Yiryel, however, warned any person who comes to the registration centre without a nose mask will be sent away from the centre.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale