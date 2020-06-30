Ashaiman Voter Registration Takes Off Smoothly

Electoral Commission voter registration in the Ashaiman municipality of the Greater Accra is underway at various registration centres.

The registration to obtain a voter identification card to elect parliamentarians and President in the 2020 polls started as scheduled as registrants trickled in wearing face masks and gloves in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 60 registration centres in Ashaiman conducting the registration.

At the Starlight International School polling centre 21 eligible voters registered at about 10:15am of the first day when the exercise.

The EC Official, Wisdom Tetteh Addo told DGN Online that the process had been smooth so far.

He said although the registration started about 30 minutes late as a result of confusion in queue but the exercise has been smooth.

Three persons had registered at Saint Luke Roman Catholic Church at about 8:15 as a result of lack of guarantors.

At Celestial School Complex registration center, the exercise started on time with over 20 registrants gone through the exercise as at about 11 am.

Eligible Ghanaian of over 18 years with sound minds are expected to register to exercise their franchise in this year’s general elections.

Meanwhile, registrants in some polling centres are yet to have their turn as a result of EC’s conduct of the exercise in phases.

The Member of Parliament (MP), Ernest Henry Norgbey expressed excitement about the smooth nature of the exercise but was worried about the time wasted in getting a person registered.

In terms of observing Covid- 19 protocols, he noted that “nobody has ordered me to wear my face mask when I was entering, when it comes to protocols I a not seeing it and there is no thermometer gun. Nobody asked me to wash my hands before entering and same nobody nobody gave me hand sanitizer after registering.”

Meanwhile, over 140, 000 eligible voters are expected to register in Ashaiman.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman