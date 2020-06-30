Ghana Missing On EU, US Entry List

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign

Affairs and Regional Integration

Ghana is missing on a list of 54 countries that have been granted travel permission to the European Union (EU).

EU released the list on Monday, June 29, upon the July reopening of EU borders to international travellers.

Also, Brazil, Nigeria, Qatar, US and Russia failed to make the list due to their struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic.

DAILY GUIDE checks on Schengenvisainfo.com revealed that affected nations shall remain barred from entering the EU until their Covid-19 situations improve.

The 54 countries granted permission are Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Angola, Australia, Bahamas, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Monaco, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Palau, Paraguay, Rwanda, Saint Lucia, Serbia and South Korea.

The rest are Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, Uruguay, Uzbekistan, Vatican City, Venezuela, Vietnam, Zambia, China, Costa Rica, Cuba, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Dominica, Egypt, Ethiopia, Georgia, Guyana, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Lebanon and Mauritius.

By Melvin Tarlue