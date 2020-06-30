Ghana Records 390 new Covid-19 cases

Ghana has recorded some 390 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye made this known on Tuesday, June 30.

He said the cases were recorded in 41 districts.

About 217 of the new cases were recorded in the Greater Accra Region.

He stated that as of June 29, confirmed cases in Ghana were 17,741.

Deaths remain 112, he said, adding that the death rate was 0.3 percent.

He says four people were on ventilators.

He stated that the cases in Greater Accra were from three main districts namely La Nkwantana, Ayawaso and Korle Klottey.

According to him, recoveries in Ghana were about 75 percent.

He added that active cases were 4,316.

Globally, he said, as of June 29, the WHO had recorded over 10 million cases and about 500, 000 deaths.

He said global deaths were 5 percent positive rate.

In Africa, he noted that there were about 288,347 positive cases as of June 29, 2020, with 5,879 deaths which constituted 2.08 percent of positive rate.

By Melvin Tarlue