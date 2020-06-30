NR Minister Urges Residents To Register

Salifu Saeed interacting with EC officials and residents in Tamale

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed has appealed to residents in Tamale in the Northern region to come out in their numbers and register for the voter’s identification card.

The minister toured some selected centres in the region to ascertain first-hand information on the compilation of the new register.

He advised residents to ensure that they register for the card adding that having the card is beneficial aside using it for the December 7 general election.

“ Most people especially our mothers and sisters who do not have certificates can use the card to transact business as well as using it as a qualification to secure loans and other benefits.”

Mr Saeed commended the Electoral Commission officials and the security personnel and assured them of his support for a successful exercise.

He appealed to the media to assist the Electoral commission to education Ghanaians on the importance of the voters identification card.

The compilation of the new voters register has commenced in the Northern region.

There are a total number of 1,944 registration centres put together making 395 clusters centres in the region.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale