Greater Accra Bar Fights Coronavirus At Accra High Court

The Greater Accra Bar Association has taken its coronavirus fight to the Accra High Court, with the donation of assorted items aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

The donation to the High Court in Accra on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 followed similar donations made to the Tema High Court and the Tema General Hospital, a day earlier.

Items presented to the High Court in Accra, include 20 packets of disposable gloves packets (1,000 pairs)​​, hand sanitizers​​​​​ 30 – 4.5 litre gallons​​, Liquid soap​​​​​​ 10 – 4.5 litre gallons​​, five Temperature guns​, 550 pieces of Face shields, 1000 pieces of nose masks (Surgical: 700 ​​​​​​- K95 : 300 pcs.​); 100 rolls of paper napkins​​​​​, four units of water dispensers, 20 units of wall mounted sanitizer dispenser.

President of the Greater Accra Bar Association, Efua Ghartey, in a statement to hand over the items to the court, says “It behooves on us as members of the Greater Accra Bar, to also contribute our quota, being the largest Regional Bar, by assisting the Government’s efforts to keep the citizenry safe in this COVID-19 era.” She says the High Court Complex which comprises 43 High Courts, is the largest collection of High Courts in Ghana where the largest number of Lawyers, Judges, Judicial staff and clients throng on a daily basis to ensure that the rule of law is upheld.

Thus, she added, keeping the Complex safe is akin to keeping Ghana safe.

In the midst of this pandemic, she appeals, “please thoughtfully advise yourselves if your presence is not necessarily required at the Complex, especially if you areunwell. But, if you have to be here, kindly observe the outlined protocols to the hilt to keep yourselves and others safe.”

“Our collective conduct will determine the future of our fight against this

pandemic,” she observed.

“We are most grateful to all the individual Lawyers and Law Firms for their

contribution towards this gesture. We also, thank the Welfare Committee of the Greater Accra Bar Association, as well as the media without which this

presentation would be a pass in the dark.”

Manager of the Law Court Complex, Patricia Dadson, commended the Bar for the kind support.

She expressed the belief that the donation will go a long way to halt the spread of coronavirus.

During the day, the court has about 2000 people coming in for various transactions, she says.

She therefore assured that management of the Court Complex will do their best to protect people.

By Melvin Tarlue