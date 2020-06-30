Ondo State Governor Contracts Coronavirus

Rotimi Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State in Nigeria, Rotimi Akeredolu has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

The Governor is reported by local media outlets to have confirmed his status while speaking in Akure, the State capital.

Reports say he has self-isolated himself at home.

He is reported to have said “Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for COVID-19. I am not displaying any symptoms.”

“I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital.”

“I ask that we all stay safe and be well”, he reportedly said.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is the fifth Governor to contract Covid-19 in Nigeria.

Others who had earlier contracted the disease are Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State, Bala Muhammed of Bauchi and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

One former Nigerian Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, recently died from coronavirus as well as Kogi State Chief Judge Nasir Ajana.

By Melvin Tarlue