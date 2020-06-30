Comply With Covid-19 Restrictions – GBA

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) is calling for compliance with coronavirus restrictions as imposed by the Government of Ghana through an Executive Instrument (E.I) 164.

The Association made the call in a statement, expressing concerns about the rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Ghana.

According to the Association, it is imperative that all citizens and residents abide by the provisions of all legislations and in particular those that have been enacted to ensure public safety and health in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the GBA says that much as punishments ought to be meted out to persons who flout and contravene laws, it finds the punishment imposed in respect of persons who breach Act 1012 and EI 164 too harsh.

“It is our view that the punishments imposed by the provisions of Section 6 of Act 1012 and paragraph 4(2) of EI 164 are severe and further that may culminate in the imposition of custodial sentences,” the statement signed by National President of the GBA, Anthony Forson Jnr, and Yaw Acheampong Boafo, National Secretary, says.

As a result, the Association has suggested an amendment of Section 6 to impose punishments that are less severe.

By Melvin Tarlue