CompuGhana Launches Euro 2020 Grand Deal Promo

The leading IT firm for the supply of IT, Mobile and Home Appliance products in Ghana, CompuGhana, is offering exciting deals in its Grand Deal Promo.

From now till July 18, 2021, customers are promised great deals on all brands purchased at CompuGhana including Samsung, LG, TECNO, Infinix, VIVO, HP, Nasco, Midea, Sencor, Blutek, and Dell.

The promo coincides with the EURO 2020 so customers can watch top football superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba, Gareth Bale and the likes battle it out while they get great deals.

“Don’t miss exciting deals as it is going to be a fun-filled football month with games, gifts, deals and more deals,” a release stated.

Speaking on the upcoming promotion that will happen in all CompuGhana showrooms nationwide, Head of Marketing, Shirley Anku stated “We decided to celebrate the comeback of Euro 2020 UEFA tournament after its postponement due to Covid-19”.

“We chose to do this promotion to celebrate the return of the EURO 2020 tournament and celebrate our partners in conjunction with that,” Shirley said.

“We are supporting our partners by spotlighting them because they are really good brands that we all love. In the six weeks between now and July 18th, there is going to be an activity every day whether it’s a motivational saying, an opportunity to call in and win a prize, getting a gift or playing games. You get discounts on all of your favourite brands.

We are encouraging all our customers to go to our showrooms nationwide. If you like a particular brand, it will have a promotional offer from now till July 18th.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for everyone to come to CompuGhana nationwide at any of our 16 branches to shop for great deals,” she urged customers.

Shop now at CompuGhana showrooms nationwide and celebrate your favourite brands weekly.