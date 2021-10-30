Confusion At Samadaniya Mosque …Police Close Down Mosque

Ashanti Regional Police Command has closed down Samadaniya Mosque at Sabon Zongo near Manhyia Government Hospital, Kumasi, few minutes to Friday’s Jumma’a Prayer.

Some two Imams have also been arrested by police to assist with investigations.

This was after two factions with an existing misunderstanding nearly traded blows on who to lead Jumma’a Prayers.

The Samadaniya Mosque is a landmark Islamic centre, founded by late Sheikh Abdul Samed Habeebula.

There has been misunderstanding for years now between the children of the late Sheikh and the custodian of the mosque on who owns the property hence October 29, 2021 chaos which led to the close down of the place of worship.