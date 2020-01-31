Confusion Over NDC Programme

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Greater Accra Regional Police Command appear to be on a collision course over the former’s planned commemoration of the ill-fated Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election held last year, and the event is scheduled to be held today.

A police communications dubbed wireless message and originating from the police directs all divisional, district and unit commanders not to detail police officers for the event.

“Information from the regional command indicates that the NDC and others intend to celebrate the one year Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election. No police officer should be detailed to provide security for the event,” the wireless message directed.

All police officers within the region have been ordered to dissociate themselves from the event.

While calling for strict compliance with the other police officers, the regional command warns that personnel who flout the order and show up at the event will face administrative sanctions.

Following the death of the MP for the constituency, Emmanuel Agyarko, a by-election was scheduled for last year, which was marred by violence at the residence of the NDC candidate, Kwasi Delali Brempong.

A commission of enquiry chaired by Justice Francis Emile Short was empanelled by the President to probe the incident and make recommendations to obviate future recurrence.

The commission made far-reaching recommendations some of which is informing the eventual passage of a law proscribing vigilantism.

Today’s NDC programme has former President John Mahama delivering the keynote address under the theme, “Towards Election 2020, Ayawaso West Wuogon By-Election Violence. Never Again.”

The programme which is scheduled to start at 8.30 am on the La Bawleshie Presbyterian Church premises in Accra has Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Dr. Basit Aziz Bamba, law lecturer, University of Ghana, and Adam Bona, a security analyst, also speaking.

The crux of the palpable disagreement between the police and the organizers is not clear but it could be originating from both parties not coming to terms over certain details.

By A.R. Gomda